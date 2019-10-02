An Aiken man faces 11 charges that span from two separate incidents involving kidnapping, assault and criminal sexual conduct.
Ezekiel Demarkco Boyd, 17, was charged with grand larceny, pointing and presenting firearms at a person, unlawful carrying of a pistol, two counts of kidnapping, assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, receiving stolen goods value less than $2,000, burglary, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, criminal sexual conduct and armed robbery, according to jail reports.
On May 26, officers responded to a kidnapping in Aiken, according to an Aiken Department of Public Safety incident report.
According to the report, officers could hear a female subject yelling loudly for help.
After knocking on the door of the premises, officers saw the suspect flee through the backyard and jump over a chain link fence, according to the report.
The juvenile victim reported she was at her house sleeping when Boyd, the victim's ex-boyfriend, entered her residence.
According to the report, the suspect beat the victim for nearly two hours, according to the report. Officers observed several injuries on the female juvenile.
During a separate incident, public safety officers responded to a call referencing a man with a gun on Sept. 3, according to an incident report.
The victim told officers the suspect assaulted her at gunpoint, the report reads.
The victim said Boyd had been messaging and trying to call the victim all day, according to the report. The suspect was also harassing the victim at work, the victim said.
Later, the victim heard something outside of her door and when she opened the door she found the suspect standing there, the report states.
According to the report, the suspect grabbed the victim by the neck, displayed a gun and told the victim to walk with him to his car. The victim told police the suspect smashed her phone before forcing her into the car.
The suspect allegedly struck the victim multiple times during the car ride, threatened the kill the victim and told her she could not leave until she had sex with him, according to the report.
The victim said Boyd drove her back to her house to get money for him. According to the report, when the victim returned home, her brother locked the door and called the police. The suspect fled the scene as police arrived.
Boyd was charged Sept. 27 and was taken to the Aiken County detention center where he is currently being held as of Wednesday afternoon.
Boyd only had bonds set for his receiving stolen good charge, set at $2,125, and the grand larceny charge, set at $10,000.
Boyd was not able to be issued a bond for his remaining charges.