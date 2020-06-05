An Aiken man has been charged with several additional criminal sexual conduct with a minor charges since being arrested Tuesday.
Kalem Malik Knowles, 42, of Aiken is now charged with three counts of third degree criminal sexual conduct with minor commit/attempt lewd act, four counts of criminal sexual conduct with minor attempt with victim 11 to 14 years of age, and one count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, according to jail records.
On May 20, police responded to an apartment complex on Whiskey Road in reference to a criminal sexual conduct allegation, according to an incident report from the Aiken Department of Public Safety.
Police spoke with the victim, a female juvenile, who said the suspect had touched her inappropriately.
The suspect was not on scene when officers arrived, and police were unable to make contact with him via telephone, the report states.
Knowles was charged Tuesday and was taken to the Aiken County detention center where he was being held as of Friday afternoon.
Further investigation determined there were other incidents involving Knowles as the offender which occurred at Ravenel Street, the incident report states.
Investigation into this case is ongoing, ADPS documented in the incident report.