An Aiken resident is striving to break the Guinness Book of World Records for the longest journey on a motorized bicycle within the next couple of months.
While fame would certainly be a glowing achievement, 63-year-old Michael Wiltse's ultimate goal is to document the homelessness issue as he travels around the country.
"We live in such a prosperous country ... we shouldn't have (homelessness)," Wiltse said. "We need to clean up the streets and help these people."
Wiltse, who himself battled homelessness for years, converted his Schwinn DSB Hybrid bicycle to an electric bike, as well as added additional support for him, his nearly 200 pounds of equipment and his 100 pound bulldog, Bella, who is coming along for the ride in a portable dog carrier.
Wiltse and Bella will live in a variety of tents and an occasional motel room throughout their trip, as well as in homeless camps where Wiltse plans to interview people on their struggle and post his activity on his Facebook page when able.
"I hope I can send some of these interviews to the media or whoever is interested ... anything to get people to donate to the cause," Wiltse said.
Wiltse said that he plans to take his time with his journey and visit friends and family in Florida and Vermont throughout April and most of May, and then will travel to Seattle, Washington and Arizona by September.
During the implementation stage of this journey, Wiltse set up a Gofund Me account to fund his trip, but ultimately decided to change his cause to eradicate homelessness. The Gofund Me goal – previously set at $3,000 – is currently $1 billion.
"I'm going to continue fighting homelessness even after my journey is done," Wiltse said. "I might continue to ride around and make people aware and get them to donate."
The record for the longest journey on a motorized bicycle is currently held by Ravindra Kempaiah, who cycled over 5,100 miles for 34 days through 12 states in 2016.