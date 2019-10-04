Stock Photo - Police Car (copy) (copy)

A motorcyclist is dead after a crash on Highway 19 in Aiken, according to a release from the Aiken County Coroner's Office. 

The release states the motorcycle driver – who has been identified as William T. Sanders, 54, of Aiken – and a passenger were traveling south on Highway 19 at Good Springs Road in Aiken. A vehicle entered Highway 19, also headed south, and Sanders lost control of the motorcycle. Both Sanders and passenger were ejected from the motorcycle and the Sanders was struck by a southbound vehicle, the release says.

Sanders was pronounced dead at the scene, and the passenger was transported to an Augusta hospital with non-life threatening injuries, the release says.

Sanders died of blunt force injuries and toxicology analysis is pending, according to a second release from Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables.

The release also states that Highway Patrol is continuing the investigation.

