An Aiken man was killed in an ATV crash on the Fourth of July.
Terrence M. Rainey, 30, of Aldrich Street was riding an ATV southbound on Red Oak Drive just before 8 p.m. when the vehicle left the road and struck a tree, according to Darryl Ables, Aiken County coroner.
Rainey was pronounced dead at Aiken Regional Medical Centers following the ATV crash Thursday night, Ables said.
He was not wearing a helmet at the time of the incident and his death was a result of blunt force trauma.
Toxicology analysis are pending.