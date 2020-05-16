An Aiken man has died following an early-morning crash on S.C. Highway 19 near Talatha Church Road, according to the Aiken County Coroner's Office.
Matthew Burke, 37, was pronounced dead shortly before 3 a.m. on Saturday, after being involved in a single-vehicle accident. Burke died from blunt force injuries sustained in the crash, according to the coroner's office.
Burke was an unrestrained driver and the only occupant of a 2005 Mercedes SUV traveling north on Highway 19 early Saturday morning. According to the Aiken County Coroner's Office, Burke's vehicle drifted out of its lane on the road, crossed the southbound lanes and struck a culvert.
The SUV overturned and Burke was ejected from the vehicle, the coroner's office said.
S.C. Highway Patrol is investigating the incident. A toxicology report is pending.