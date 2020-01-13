An Aiken man was pronounced dead after being discovered in his car on I-20 Sunday afternoon.
Gary Scott Anthony, 47, of Aiken was found in his car on the eastbound ramp to I-20 from Walton Way Extension, Richmond County Deputy Coroner Kenneth Boose said.
Anthony was pronounced dead at 5:29 p.m. at Doctors Hospital Emergency Room, Boose reported.
There was minor damage to the car, Boose said. It appears at this time that there was some sort of medical event that caused the crash.
An autopsy is scheduled for next week at the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Crime Lab.