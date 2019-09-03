An Aiken man was charged Aug. 30 after injuring his juvenile son.
Derrick Sorrell Toole, 38, of Aiken was charged with child/legal custodian, unlawful neglect of a child or helpless person, according to jail records.
The victim's mother told officers that her juvenile son spent the weekend of Aug. 26 at the suspect's residence and returned with a laceration on his right arm, according to an Aiken Department of Public Safety incident report.
The victim's mother reported that Toole told her the victim got cut on his arm by playing roughly with other juveniles in the residence, the report states.
According to the report, Toole later admitted to the victim's mother that he threw a sink stopper at the victim, causing the injury.
The victim told his mother the suspect threw the sink stopper at him because Toole wanted to watch a scary movie but the juvenile began to cry because he did not want to watch it, according to the report.
Toole was taken to the Aiken County detention center were he was released Aug. 31 after paying bond.