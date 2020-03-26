An Aiken man has been charged with in connection several recent residential burglaries throughout the area.
Aiken Department of Public Safety investigators charged Zalair George Knowles, 21, of Aiken with seven counts of second-degree burglary and one count of second-degree arson.
Police say Knowles was involved in several residential burglaries in the Houndslake North neighborhood as well as Trotters Run and Verandas on the Green apartment complexes.
Since January, the Aiken Department of Public Safety has investigated several burglaries and identified similarities connecting the cases which led to Knowles' arrest.
A search warrant was executed at Knowles' residence and investigators recovered several stolen items from the burglaries.
Public Safety was assisted in the investigation by the Aiken County Sheriff's Office Forensics Team.
Knowles was charged Tuesday and was taken to the Aiken County detention center where he was being held as of Thursday morning.