An Aiken man was charged Saturday with striking a police officer in the face after reports of the man running and screaming in an Aiken Walmart.
Ronnie Calvin Key, 35, of Aiken was charged with assaulting a police officer serving process, failure to comply, and public disorderly conduct, according to jail records.
Police responded to Walmart on Richland Avenue on Saturday evening for a disturbance, according to an incident report by the Aiken Department of Public Safety.
The suspect was identified as a man in a neon shirt running, screaming inside the store and scaring customers, according to the report.
A responding officer saw the suspect sprinting toward the door, the report states.
When police tried to stop the suspect, the suspect struck the officer in the face and fled into the parking lot, according to the report.
Police eventually caught the suspect in the parking lot and he was taken to the Aiken County detention center.