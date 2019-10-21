An Aiken man was charged Sunday after allegedly stealing a car from the parking lot of Hotel Aiken with a passenger asleep in the back seat.
Devin Wykie Williams, 30, of Aiken was charged with grand larceny, value $10,000 or more, kidnapping, failure to stop for a blue light and driving under suspension, according to crime reports.
Police spoke with two victims who said they arrived at Hotel Aiken around 4:30 a.m. to meet a friend, according to an Aiken Department of Public Safety incident report.
One of the victims fell asleep in the back of the vehicle while the other got out to meet her friend, the report states.
The victim told police she was approached by the suspect after exiting the vehicle, according to the report.
After being inside the hotel for approximately 10 minutes, the victim realized her vehicle was missing, according to the report.
The victim inside the car eventually woke up and asked the suspect, who referred to himself as "Cheddar," to pull over and let her out several times, but he refused, according to the report.
The suspect drove to a gas station where the victim was able to exit the car and get away, according to the report.
The victim said the suspect did not chase after her because he was attempting to panhandle money from other patrons for gas due to the vehicle's gas gauge being on empty, the report states.
Aiken deputies located the car at approximately 7:04 a.m. after making a traffic stop on Hampton Avenue, according to an Aiken County Sheriff's Office incident report.
Deputies attempted to stop the vehicle but the suspect continued to drive at a high rate of speed, according to the report.
The car chase ended when the suspect struck a tree at the intersection of South Boundary and East Boundary avenues, according to the report.
The suspect attempted to flee on foot but fell after tripping over his own feet, according to the report.
Williams was taken to the Aiken County detention center where he is currently being held as of Monday evening.
Williams was denied bond, according to the detention center.