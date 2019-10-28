An Aiken man charged with stabbing a woman in Monetta on Oct. 26 told deputies the victim threatened to feed him to zombies.
William Berry, 29, of Aiken was charged with possession of a weapon during a violent crime and attempted murder, according to jail records.
Deputies responded to the incident at 9:15 a.m. on Oct. 26 in reference to a stabbing, according to an Aiken County Sheriff's Office incident report. A complainant told deputies the suspect stabbed the victim multiple times in the back before running toward Columbia Highway North.
Deputies later found and detained the suspect on Columbia Highway North and questioned him about the incident. The suspect told deputies he "poked someone" because they were trying to feed him to zombies and being mean to him, according to the incident report.
The suspect was not using alcohol or drugs during the incident, according to the incident report.
The victim was transported to the hospital for five to six stab wounds to her back, according to the report.
Berry was taken to the Aiken County detention center where he is currently being held as of Monday morning.
Berry was denied bond, according to the detention center.