An Aiken man is facing charges relating to breaking a car window and spitting on a police officer while resisting arrest Sunday.
Dustin Anton Quattlebaum, 27, of Aiken was charged with resisting arrest, throwing of bodily fluids by a prisoner/detainee and malicious injury to personal property, according to jail records.
Police responded to Congress Drive at 2:38 a.m. in reference to a disturbance, according to an Aiken Department of Public Safety incident report.
A complainant told police that the suspect had punched out the passenger side window of his vehicle, according to the report.
Officers attempted to place the suspect under arrest but the suspect resisted and had to be taken to the ground by police, according to the report.
After officers were able to place the suspect in the back of the patrol car, the suspect spit multiple times onto one of the responding officers, according to the report.
Quattlebaum was taken to the Aiken County detention center where he is currently being held as of Tuesday morning.
Quattlebaum was issued a surety bond for each charge totaling up to $11,087.50.