An Aiken man was charged March 27 for allegedly pointing a gun at his former boss during a road rage incident.
John Daniel Boone II, 37, of Aiken was charged with point and presenting firearms at a person, according to jail records.
Police responded to the area of Two Notch and East Pine Log roads the morning of March 18 in reference to a road rage incident and a man armed with a gun, according to an Aiken Department of Public Safety incident report.
The victim told police he noticed the suspect pull up next to him while the victim was stopped at a traffic light on Whiskey Road.
The victim reportedly drove away but the suspect followed him and then allegedly pulled a firearm from the back seat of his vehicle and pointed it at the victim, the report states.
The suspect then passed the victim, however, the victim began chasing the suspect's vehicle, following the vehicle to a nearby Walmart and then to Carriage Drive apartments.
The victim reported he chased the suspect until he lost sight of him on East Pine Log Road.
The victim stated the suspect use to work for him at "Bobby's Handyman Services," before the suspect was fired, according to the report. .
Boone was charged March 27 and was taken to the Aiken County detention center.
He was issued a $3,000 bond on Sunday, according to the detention center.