An Aiken man formerly with the S.C. Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services was arrested Wednesday and charged with misconduct in office.
George W. Yeldell, 29, was arrested by the S.C. Law Enforcement Division. He was booked at the Aiken County detention center.
A search for Yeldell in the detention center's public database yielded no results Wednesday afternoon.
Between July 3, 2017, and Oct. 14, 2019, Yeldell facilitated "sexual relations with offenders he supervised," according to an affidavit provided by SLED.
The state agency investigated the matter at the request of the probation, parole and pardons department. The S.C. Attorney General's Office will prosecute the case, SLED said.