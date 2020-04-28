An Aiken man was charged April 24 with kidnapping after allegedly taking a juvenile from a home without consent from the juvenile's guardian.
Alphonso Junior Blocker Sr., 37, of Aiken was charged with kidnapping, contributing to the delinquency of a minor and driving under suspension, license suspended for DUI third offense, according to jail records.
Police responded to Knights Inn in Aiken the evening of April 11 in reference to a kidnapping, according to an incident report by the Aiken Department of Public Safety.
The complainant, the juvenile's grandmother, told police the juvenile's father had taken the victim from her residence without the grandmother's consent.
Police determined the grandmother had custody of the juvenile since birth and the suspect had no custodial rights to the victim, the report states.
Police further documented the suspect did not take the juvenile against her will.
The suspect took the juvenile to Knights Inn and left the victim there with his phone, the report states.
The grandmother found where the juvenile victim was and arrived to take the juvenile back.
Blocker was charged April 24 and was taken to the Aiken County detention center.