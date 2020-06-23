An Aiken man was charged Tuesday with forgery and willful delivery of fraudulent documents.
Marquis Garrett, 34, of Aiken, is charged with submitting fraudulent W-2 forms to the South Carolina Department of Revenue that inflated his wages and withholdings and then received income tax refunds to which he was not entitled, according to arrest warrants.
Garrett submitted fraudulent records for tax years 2015, 2017 and 2018, receiving refunds to which he was not entitled, the S.C. Department of Revenue stated in a news release.
The suspect, if convicted, faces a maximum penalty of one year in prison and/or a fine of $5,000 for each of the three delivery of fraudulent document charges and up to five years in prison and fined at the discretion of the court for the forgery charge, according to the S.C. Department of Revenue.
Garrett is being held in the Aiken County Detention Center pending a bond hearing.
The Department of Revenue urges anyone to report state tax crimes, such as tax evasion or tax fraud, by contacting contact SCDOR Criminal Investigation and submit a Tax Violation Complaint Form (CID-27) to criminalinvestigation@dor.sc.gov or mail it to SCDOR, CID, PO Box 125, Columbia, SC 29214-0930.