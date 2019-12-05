An Aiken man is facing multiple charges for allegedly entering an unlocked USC Aiken campus apartment in October while carrying a firearm.
Maurice Keyshaun Thomas, 21, of Aiken was charged with burglary, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, pointing and presenting firearms at a person, and carrying or displaying firearms in a public building, according to jail records.
On Oct. 15, two unidentified males entered an unlocked apartment in USCA's Pacer Downs unannounced at approximately 8 p.m., said Leslie Hull-Ryde, director of news and information at USCA.
After being confronted by the residents, the two suspects left the scene, Hull-Ryde said.
No one was injured during the incident and there was no theft involved.
As part of its investigation, the USC Aiken University Police Department identified Thomas as one of the suspects involved.
The Aiken County Sheriff's Office arrested Thomas in connection with the incident, Hull-Ryde said.
Based on investigation, Thomas was charged with pointing and presenting a firearm at a person, however, it is unclear who Thomas allegedly pointed the firearm at.
The incident remains under investigation.
Thomas is not affiliated with the university, Hull-Ryde said.
The university encourages housing residents to take safety measures to help ensure their safety and security, including locking doors and being vigilant at all time
"The safety and security of our students, faculty, staff and guests are always our top priorities," Hull-Ryde said. "We encourage those on campus to always be vigilant and aware of their surroundings and to report any suspicious activity to university police."