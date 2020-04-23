An Aiken man was charged Wednesday with cruelty toward a 2-year-old child.
Edwin Clifford Fox, 25, was charged with cruelty to children (torture and deprivation), according to jail records.
Deputies were advised on March 6 of a possible child abuse claim, according to an incident report by the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.
A complainant reported noticing the 2-year-old victim had a mark next to his left eye, an open circular wound on the his left bottom cheek and bruising up and down both sides of the his legs, the report states.
The complainant stated the mother of the child came to an area daycare on March 6 and asked if her child had sustained injuries while under the daycare's supervision, according to the report.
The complainant interviewed both parents, who both denied any involvement.
An arrest warrant issued April 22 stated the suspect did inflict, or cause to be inflicted, ill treatment, unnecessary pain and suffering and/or deprivation of necessary sustenance or shelter upon the child by striking the child on the buttocks with his hands, causing visible injury.
Fox was charged Wednesday and was issued a $257.50 bond.