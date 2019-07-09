An Aiken man was arrested and charged after the Aiken County Sheriff's Office responded to a sexual assault call in December.
Charles Norton Heyward, 27, was charged with criminal sexual conduct third degree Monday after the incident took place at his home in December 2018, according to police records.
A report provided by the Aiken County Sheriff's Office states a woman told a deputy she hit a deer with her vehicle and took the vehicle to Heyward's home so he could repair the vehicle. He did not finish the repair that evening, so the woman stayed the night, the report states.
Heyward told the responding deputy that he and the victim did not have sexual relations and that she slept in the bed and he slept in a recliner next to the bed.
The responding deputy collected a pair of pants, shorts, a blanket and bed sheets from the home.
Heyward was arrested Monday and was still being held at the Aiken County detention center Tuesday morning.