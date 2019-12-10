An Aiken man was charged Monday in connection with a case of criminal sexual conduct with a minor that occurred in October 2018.
Joseph Antwan Sumter, 34, of Aiken was charged with criminal sexual conduct with minor or attempt with a victim under 16 years old, second degree, according to jail records.
On Oct. 28, 2018, police responded to a sexual assault that occurred at a residence on Cornish Street, according to an incident report by the Aiken Department of Public Safety.
Following investigation it was determined the suspect did engage in sexual battery upon a juvenile victim, who was 15, according to arrest warrants.
Sumter was taken to the Aiken County detention center where he is currently being held as of Tuesday morning.