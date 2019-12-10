Joseph Antwan Sumter

Joseph Antwan Sumter

 Photo courtesy of the Aiken County detention center

An Aiken man was charged Monday in connection with a case of criminal sexual conduct with a minor that occurred in October 2018. 

Joseph Antwan Sumter, 34, of Aiken was charged with criminal sexual conduct with minor or attempt with a victim under 16 years old, second degree, according to jail records. 

On Oct. 28, 2018, police responded to a sexual assault that occurred at a residence on Cornish Street, according to an incident report by the Aiken Department of Public Safety. 

Following investigation it was determined the suspect did engage in sexual battery upon a juvenile victim, who was 15, according to arrest warrants. 

Sumter was taken to the Aiken County detention center where he is currently being held as of Tuesday morning. 

Matthew Enfinger is a general assignment reporter with the Aiken Standard. Follow him on Twitter: @matt_enfinger 

