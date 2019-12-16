An Aiken man is facing charges relating to criminal sexual conduct with a 13-year-old minor .
Dayzon Nakarr Padgett, 19, of Aiken was charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor or attempt with a victim 11 to 14 years of age and giving false information to law enforcement, according to jail records.
Deputies arrived in Warrenville in regards to a disturbance at 7:17 a.m. Sunday, according to an Aiken County Sheriff's Office incident report.
A complainant told deputies she received a phone call from a witness who stated seeing the victim outside of her room naked, according to the report.
When the complainant proceeded to the victim's room, she found the suspect in the victim's bed, naked under covers, according to the report.
It was later determined that the juvenile victim and the suspect had oral sex that morning, according to the report.
When deputies spoke with the suspect, he gave responding deputies the wrong last name and two different birth dates, according to the report.
Upon searching the suspect, deputies located the suspect's identification, according to the report.
Padgett was transported to the Aiken County detention center where he is currently being held as of Monday afternoon.