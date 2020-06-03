An Aiken man was charged Tuesday with allegedly touching a juvenile female inappropriately.
Kalems Malik Knowles Sr., 42, of Aiken was charged with third degree criminal sexual conduct with minor, according to jail records.
Knowles additionally has a hold with the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.
On May 20, police responded to The Colony at South Park Apartments in reference to a criminal sexual conduct allegation, according to an incident report by the Aiken Department of Public Safety.
Police spoke with the victim, a female juvenile, who reported that the suspect had touched her inappropriately.
The suspect was not on scene when officers arrived and police were unable to make contact with him via telephone, the report states.
Knowles was charged Tuesday and was taken to the Aiken County detention center where he was being held as of Wednesday afternoon.