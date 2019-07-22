An Aiken man was charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor on Sunday.
Thomas Layden, 33, was charged with sex/criminal sexual conduct with a minor, third degree.
The Aiken County Sheriff's Office met with two complainants, the mother and grandmother of the juvenile victim, on Feb. 22 according to an incident report.
The two complainants contacted police after the juvenile victim told them about multiple instances of sexual assault.
Complainants told officers they first learned of possible abuse when talking with the juvenile victim on Feb. 18.
The juvenile victim identified the suspect as Layden.
Layden was arrested at 2 p.m. on Sunday and is currently being held in the Aiken County detention center.