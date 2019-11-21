An Aiken man is facing charges for allegedly providing a 10-year-old victim liquor prior to committing criminal sexual conduct with the minor.
Kevin Ozell Green, 58, of Aiken was charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor and criminal sexual conduct with a minor, third degree, according to jail records.
On Oct. 6, police responded to Silver Bluff Road and met with a complainant and juvenile victim about a complaint of past criminal sexual conduct with the minor, according to an Aiken Department of Public Safety incident report.
The suspect allegedly provided the 10-year-old victim with pineapple soda containing gin liquor on Oct. 5, causing the victim to be impaired, according to a Public Safety arrest warrant.
Warrants further state the suspect allegedly committed a "lewd and lascivious act" on the victim.
Green was charged Wednesday and was taken to the Aiken County detention center where he is currently being held as of Thursday morning.