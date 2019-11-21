Kevin Ozell Green

 Photo courtesy of the Aiken County detention center

An Aiken man is facing charges for allegedly providing a 10-year-old victim liquor prior to committing criminal sexual conduct with the minor. 

Kevin Ozell Green, 58, of Aiken was charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor and criminal sexual conduct with a minor, third degree, according to jail records.

On Oct. 6, police responded to Silver Bluff Road and met with a complainant and juvenile victim about a complaint of past criminal sexual conduct with the minor, according to an Aiken Department of Public Safety incident report. 

The suspect allegedly provided the 10-year-old victim with pineapple soda containing gin liquor on Oct. 5, causing the victim to be impaired, according to a Public Safety arrest warrant. 

Warrants further state the suspect allegedly committed a "lewd and lascivious act" on the victim. 

Green was charged Wednesday and was taken to the Aiken County detention center where he is currently being held as of Thursday morning. 

Matthew Enfinger is a general assignment reporter with the Aiken Standard. 

