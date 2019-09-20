An Aiken man has been charged with criminal sexual conduct after a 12-year-old girl recently reported he sexually assaulted her when she was 6 years old, according to a police report from Aiken County Sheriff's Office.
Montrail Demarkest Glover, 26, has been charged with two counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor under 11 years of age, and two counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor third degree.
The report, dated May 2019, states the victim told police the suspect touched her inappropriately when she was 6 years old.
The report states the assault happened during the summer of 2014.
Glover was arrested Thursday, Sept. 19, by the Sheriff's Office, and remained in the Aiken County detention center on Friday afternoon.