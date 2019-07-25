Local police charged an Aiken man Thursday with criminal sexual conduct with a minor.
Robert Green Jr., 63, of Aiken, was charged with third-degree sexual conduct with a minor, according to jail records.
An Aiken Department of Public Safety officer met with two complainants who said one of the complainant's juvenile daughter had informed her she had been touched inappropriately on two occasions by Green while at his residence, the incident report reads.
Following an investigation, Green was taken into custody for questioning on Wednesday. Later that day, he was transported to the Aiken County detention center where was currently being held as of Thursday, according to the incident report.