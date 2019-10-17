An Aiken man was charged Thursday with being one of three suspects involved in an assault off Silver Bluff Road on Oct. 6.
Todd Andre Simmons, 36, of Aiken was charged with assault/attempted murder, according to jail records.
Deputies met with one of two victims on Oct. 6 regarding the incident , according to an Aiken County Sheriff's Office report.
The victim said she was in the bathroom when three suspects began assaulting a male victim, according to the report.
The victim told deputies she attempted to stop them but one suspect, identified as Willie Simmons, pulled a gun on her, according to the report.
The victim reported seeing the male victim being forced out the back door of the building while the suspects continued to assault him, the report states.
The victim reported she attempted to pull Todd Simmons off the male victim but Willie Simmons allegedly pulled out a gun again and pushed her to the ground, according to the report.
Both victims were eventually able to drive off after an unknown female told the three suspects to stop, according to the report.
Both victims did not wish to press charges, according to the report.
Todd Simmons is currently being held in the Aiken County detention center as of Thursday morning.