An Aiken man has been charged with three counts of attempted murder following a recent shooting.
Michael Shakir Thomas, 18, was first listed as a possible suspect following a shooting that occurred in Aiken on Sept. 8. He was arrested one week later.
Around 3 p.m. on Sept. 8, Aiken Public Safety officers responded to the area of Aldrich Street and Croft Avenue for reports of shots fired at a vehicle.
Witnesses who had been in the vehicle at the time — two adults and one juvenile — told officers that a group of juveniles fired at their vehicle while they were driving. Officers discovered a bullet hole in the rear passenger door.
No one was reported injured in the shooting.
The juveniles had fled the scene by the time officers arrived, but Thomas was later identified as a suspect.
Thomas has been booked to the Aiken County detention center.