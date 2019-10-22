An Aiken man was charged Monday after allegedly shooting a man in Hahn Village.
Maurice Carlton Dicks was charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to an Aiken Department of Public Safety incident report.
Police responded to Aiken Regional Medical Centers on Oct. 18 in reference to a shooting victim, according to the incident report.
According to warrants, the victim was injured during a shooting incident that occurred on the 200 block of Maurice Terrace in Hahn Village.
The suspect allegedly used a 9mm handgun to shoot the victim which caused the victim to undergo emergency medical treatment, according to warrants.
The suspect was identified by witnesses and identified by the victim who was shown a SLED photo lineup, according to warrants.
The suspect was taken into custody after police located him at his residence on Majestic Oak Way on Monday, according to the report.
Dicks was later transported to the Aiken County detention center where he was being held as of Tuesday evening.
Dicks was denied bond, according to the detention center.