An Aiken man is facing attempted murder charges for firing a gun into a vehicle with two passengers on Tuesday.
Robert Livingston Lominick Jr., 56, of Aiken was charged with two counts of attempted murder and discharging a firearm into a vehicle, according to jail records.
Deputies responded to Vintage Vale Road in reference to a shooting incident, according to an Aiken County Sheriff's Office incident report.
According to arrest warrants, the suspect discharged a .380 caliber handgun approximately four times into a vehicle occupied by two victims.
The vehicle was found to be traveling away from the suspect in a non-threatening way, according to warrants.
Lominick is currently being held in the Aiken County detention center.