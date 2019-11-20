Robert Lominick

Robert Livingston Lominick Jr. 

 Photo courtesy of the Aiken County detention center

An Aiken man is facing attempted murder charges for firing a gun into a vehicle with two passengers on Tuesday. 

Robert Livingston Lominick Jr., 56, of Aiken was charged with two counts of attempted murder and discharging a firearm into a vehicle, according to jail records. 

Deputies responded to Vintage Vale Road in reference to a shooting incident, according to an Aiken County Sheriff's Office incident report. 

According to arrest warrants, the suspect discharged a .380 caliber handgun approximately four times into a vehicle occupied by two victims.

The vehicle was found to be traveling away from the suspect in a non-threatening way, according to warrants. 

Lominick is currently being held in the Aiken County detention center. 

Matthew Enfinger is a general assignment reporter with the Aiken Standard. Follow him on Twitter: @matt_enfinger 

