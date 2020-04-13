An Aiken man was charged Saturday with allegedly assaulting a police officer after he refused to give his information to officers responding to a burning violation.
Reginald Childs, 61, of Aiken was charged with a violation of city ordinance for unlawful burning and assaulting, beating or wounding a police officer serving process or while resisting arrest, according to jail records.
Police responded to a residence on Abbeville Avenue in Aiken on Saturday afternoon in reference to an unlawful burning, according to an Aiken Department of Public Safety incident report.
Upon arrival, police found the suspect burning leaves next to the wooden front porch of the residence.
The suspect was wearing a medical mask and when police advised him to put the fire out, he allegedly removed his mask and began trying to cough on one of the responding officers, the report states.
The suspect later informed the officers that he did not have water to put the fire out. A fire engine was called to put the fire out.
Police requested identification from the suspect for the fire report but the suspect said he was not going to provide his identification to the officers and then walked to the back yard of the property, the report states.
The suspect then demanded the police to not enter his yard without a warrant, police documented in the report.
After several attempts, the suspect provided his name in an "aggressive tone," the report states.
The suspect then allegedly began advancing toward one of the responding officers in what the report describes as a "fighting posture."
The officer advised the suspect to back up and pushed the suspect away but the suspect continued to advance toward the officer, the report states.
At this time, the officer advised the suspect he was under arrest and was being taken into custody.
The suspect resisted and was taken to the ground.
In the process, an officer fell to the ground and immediately complained about shoulder pain saying, "My shoulder is out of socket," the report states.
Childs was transported to the Aiken County detention center where he was held until being released Sunday.