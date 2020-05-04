An Aiken man was charged April 30 after police found horses malnourished and living in poor conditions.
Edward Albert Caycedo, 80, of Aiken was charged with ill treatment of animals in general and torture, according to jail records.
Police discovered the horses while responding to a disturbance between residents at Huntcliff Trace on April 29, according to an incident report by the Aiken Department of Public Safety.
While speaking to the parties involved, police observed the two horses in the pasture behind the residences.
"Both horses were visibly skinny, showing rib bones and hip joints," the report reads. "Both horses' fur was bad in some areas and had rain rot which is a skin condition that affects their fur."
Police further observed the pasture that the horses were in had feces everywhere and the horses had begun to eat the grass due to hunger, the report states.
Police issued a search warrant for the property the following day and further observed a large bucket full of water with large amounts of green algae growing in the bottom and sides.
There were three gallon pales hung on the fences. However, there was no food or hay for the horses, officers documented.
Once up close, the horses looked to be in worse condition and were very malnourished, the report states.
A witness on scene, who rents another pasture from the suspect for his own horses, told police the horses have not seen a vet in two years and that the suspect does not tend to them, the report states.
There was a previous call at the residence in reference to a complaint made about the horses' condition, the report notes.
The horses were taken back to Equine Rescue of Aiken for evaluation and housing.
Caycedo arrived on the scene shortly after and was charged.
He was taken to the Aiken County detention center on April 30.