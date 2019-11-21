An Aiken man faces an attempted murder charge relating to a shooting incident in July at a North Augusta residence.
Davonte Jaquon West, 18, of Aiken was charged with petit or simple larceny $2,000 or less, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, burglary first degree and attempted murder, according to jail records.
On July 22, deputies responded to H and H Street just before midnight in reference to a shooting incident, according to an Aiken County Sheriff's Office incident report.
The victim told deputies three suspects, including West, followed him into his residence. The victim reported he noticed the suspects followed him when after he entered his bedroom, according to the report.
The victim locked his bedroom door to get away from the suspects but claimed West kicked his bedroom door in, pointed a small pistol at the victim and fired it, according to the report.
After the bullet missed the victim, the suspects fled across the street from his house, crossing a dirt road, according to the report.
Deputies did not find any shell casing but did report a fist sized hole in the screen of the bedroom window along with glass being busted out along with the bedroom door frame appearing to be kicked in.
Deputies also observed only one set of footprints crossing the dirt road where the victim said the suspects ran, according to the report.
West was also charged in a vehicle theft case on Monday.
Deputies spoke to a victim on Lorraine Drive in North Augusta who said he gave the suspect a ride in his 2019 Toyota Camry.
The victim told deputies the suspect left in the vehicle without permission, according to the report.
The victim attempted to contact the suspect multiple times but the suspect would not answer the phone, the report states.
West was charged Wednesday and was taken to the Aiken County detention center where he is currently being held as of Thursday afternoon.
West was denied bond, according to the detention center.