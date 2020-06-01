An Aiken man, already facing charges for buggery and possession of child pornography, has been charged in connection to a sexual assault on a horse back in September.
On September 20, 2019, deputies responded to 169 Willow Run Road for a burglary and animal call.
The complainant, Abigail Ronco, reported that her horse appeared to have been injured.
She reported founding her horse with a rope tied around a front and rear leg.
Investigation led deputies to the arrest of Damian Connor for one count of buggery in relation to the September incident.
Connor was also charged with 10 counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor on May 12, according to jail records.
Arrest warrants state the suspect distributed videos of minors, ages 8 to 14 years of age, engaging in sexual activity or appearing in a state of sexually explicit nudity.
Videos obtained from Conner's investigation led to both Connor and Ronco being charged with two counts of buggery each that occurred in May 2019 and June 2019.
Both were charged and booking in the Aiken County detention center.
Ronco was issued a $10,000 bond and released on May 29.
Connor was issued a PR bond and was released on May 30, according to the detention center.