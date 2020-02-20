An Aiken man was charged Wednesday with robbing a local Sprint gas station and assaulting one of the station's attendants.
Tayquon Darnell Abney, 25, of Aiken was charged with strong arm robbery and first degree assault and battery, according to jail records.
Police responded to the East Pine Log Road Sprint station on Feb. 3 in reference to a robbery, according to an Aiken Department of Public Safety incident report.
Responding officers met with the victim who said he was cleaning near the store's drink machines when he was approached by the suspect.
The victim reported he heard the suspect tell him to give him all the money, the report states.
The suspect allegedly grabbed the victim by the throat, took him to the cash register and told the victim to open the drawer.
The victim told police the suspect acted as if he had a gun, according to the report.
When the victim opened the cash register drawer, the suspect stole $100 in cash and ran from the store, the report states.
Police later located the suspect in North Charleston, where the suspect had fled after the robbery.
Abney was charged Wednesday and transported to the Aiken County detention center, where he is currently being held as of Thursday afternoon.