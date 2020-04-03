An Aiken man is facing charges after reportedly stealing hundreds of dollars from an area Dollar General while armed with a gun in February.
Clarence Duan Abney, 27, of Aiken was charged with armed robbery, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and receiving stolen goods, according to jail records.
Deputies met with a victim Feb. 7 at the Dollar General located on Redd's Branch Road in reference to a robbery, according to an Aiken County Sheriff's Office incident report.
The victim told deputies she and another employee were closing the store, and when they exited the store to lock the doors, the suspect allegedly approached the victims with a black handgun, demanding they re-enter and open the store's safe.
Both victims re-entered the store and unlocked the bottom portion of the safe, according to the report. The suspect took $250.
The suspect then allegedly demanded the victims to open the top portion of the safe; however, the victim told the suspect the safe was on a time delay.
The suspect reportedly told the victim the safe should open in nine minutes and agreed to wait.
The suspect told the victims he did not want to harm anyone and that the money is not theirs, the report states.
As the suspect waited, the alarm system activated and the suspect ran from the store while grabbing an unknown amount of cigarettes as he left, according to the report.
The victim provided deputies with a flash drive that shows video surveillance of the robbery.
Abney was charged Wednesday and was taken to the Aiken County detention center where he was being held as of Friday afternoon.