An Aiken man is facing multiple charges after allegedly waving a gun as cars passed by on Tuesday.
Larry Christopher Ways, 30, of Aiken was charged with possession of a stolen fire arm, resisting arrest and multiple drug charges, said Lt. Jake Mahoney with the Aiken Department of Public Safety.
Around 1:20 p.m., scanner traffic reported a call for a male suspect waving a gun as cars passed by on Pinecrest Avenue.
Once police attempted to make contact with the suspect at the 100 block of Pinecrest Avenue, the suspect fled, Mahoney said.
Police were able to take the suspect into custody and found two pistol magazines on him.
Responding police later located a pistol after backtracking the route of the suspect, Mahoney reported.
The pistol was previously reported stolen, and Ways was a notified offender in Aiken Safe Communities program, Mahoney said.