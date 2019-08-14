An Aiken man was charged Sunday after firing a gun outside a bar in Gloverville.
David Jonathan Stokes Jr., 28, of Aiken was charged with breach of peace, carrying a weapon in a business prohibiting a concealed weapon and unlawful carrying of a pistol, according to jail records.
Upon arrival to Bruce's Bar located on Augusta Road in Gloverville at 12:19 a.m., deputies reported several dozen people said Stokes pulled a gun on everyone in the bar and "left the parking lot firing several shots into the air," according to an Aiken County Sheriff's Office incident report.
The bar manager told deputies Stokes had gotten into a verbal altercation with patrons when he pulled out a gun and waved it around the bar at the front door, the report states.
Deputies viewed the bar's surveillance footage which showed Stokes pulling out a gun at the front entrance. According to the report, deputies observed multiple people fleeing the area and hiding in the back of the bar and running outside.
Video surveillance showed Stokes firing "a shot into the air, causing people to flee again in fear" as he drove away, the report reads.
Stokes was held at the Aiken County detention center. He was released Monday after paying a bond of $5,000.