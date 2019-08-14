An Aiken man was charged Sunday after firing multiple shots at Bruce's Bar in Gloverville after a verbal altercation with patrons.
David Jonathan Stokes Jr., 28, of Aiken was charged with breach of peace, carrying a weapon in a business prohibiting a concealed weapon, and unlawful carrying of a pistol, according to jail records.
Upon arrival, deputies reported several dozen people said Stokes pulled a gun on everyone in the bar and left the parking lot firing several shots into the air, according to an Aiken County Sheriff's Office incident report.
The bar manager told deputies Stokes had gotten into a verbal altercation with patrons when he pulled out a gun, waving it around the bar at the front door, the report states.
Deputies viewed the bar's surveillance footage which showed Stokes pulling out a gun at the front entrance. According to the report, deputies observed multiple people fleeing the area and hiding in the back of the bar and running outside.
Video surveillance showed Stokes firing another shot into the air, causing people to flee again in fear as he drove away, the report reads.
Stokes was held at the Aiken County detention center but was released Monday after paying a bond of $5,000.