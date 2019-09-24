An Aiken man was charged on Sept. 21 after a mother reported injuries found on her juvenile son.
Calvin Douglas Hammond, 29, of Aiken, was charged with legal custodian unlawful neglect of a child or helpless person, according to jail records.
Police met with a complainant Sept. 2 who said she noticed bruises and discolored marks on the buttocks and outer thigh of her juvenile son while giving him a bath, according to an Aiken Department of Public Safety incident report.
According to the report, when the complainant asked the victim what happened he became "instantly quiet and frightened."
The victim told his mother the suspect hit him using the handle from a rake on his outer thigh and an extension cord on his bottom, the report reads.
Hammond was charged Sept. 21 and was taken to the Aiken County detention center. He was released the same day on a $5,000 bond.