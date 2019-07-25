An Aiken man was charged after allegedly punching a female friend multiple times and pushing her son to the ground in the women's bathroom of a local grocery store on Wednesday.
Radrick Latron Outing, 31, of Aiken was charged with two counts of third-degree assault and battery, giving false information to law enforcement, cruelty to children, possession of narcotics and a hold for the Barnwell County Sheriff's Office according to crime reports.
The female victim said she and her 5-year-old son were inside the store with Outing, a friend of hers, according to an Aiken Department of Public Safety incident report.
The female victim told officers that Outing became upset with her because she didn't want to pursue relationship with him.
The three went into the women's bathroom where Outing locked the door and began punching the female victim multiple times in the face, the report reads. The female victim said while he was punching her, she observed Outing push her son to the floor.
Public Safety said officers searched the area for Outing and eventually found him standing outside of a nearby restaurant.
When asked for his name Outing gave a false name, according to the report. Outing was placed under arrest and was found to have an active arrest warrant with the Aiken County Sheriff's Office as well as a hold for the Barnwell County Sheriff's Office.
Officers found a pink and grey "Minion" stamped pill, later identified as ecstasy, inside Outing's wallet, according to the report.
Outing was transported to the Aiken County detention center where he is currently being held with a bond set at $1,087.50 as of Thursday.