An Aiken man was charged Thursday after pointing a pistol at his wife and her 5-day-old child following an argument over car damage, according to the Aiken Department of Public Safety.
Ricardo Renaldo Rouse, 32, of Aiken was charged with domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature, unlawful neglect of a child or helpless person and third-degree domestic violence.
According to a public safety report, Rouse shoved his wife, the victim, to the ground, choked her and later drew a pistol on her while she held her 5-day-old child. The alleged altercation followed a reported argument regarding damages on the back of the victim's car.
The victim told police Rouse had threatened her, as well.
Rouse was arrested Thursday and was taken to the Aiken County detention center, where he was being held as of Friday afternoon.