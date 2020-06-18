An investigation led by multiple agencies resulted in an Aiken man facing five charges connected to distributing child sexual abuse material.
Timothy James Granger, 20, of Aiken was charged with five counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, according to jail records.
Each charge is a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment on each count, according to the South Carolina Attorney General's Office.
Investigators received a report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children which led them to Granger.
Investigators state Granger distributed child sexual abuse material.
Child sexual abuse material, or CSAM, is a more accurate reflection of the material involved in these heinous and abusive crimes, according to a news release from the S.C. Attorney General's Office. "Pornography" can imply the child was a consenting participant. Globally, the term child pornography is being replaced by CSAM for this reason.
Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigators with the Aiken Department of Public Safety arrested the suspect Wednesday.
Investigators with the Attorney General's Office, Aiken County Sheriff's Office and United States Secret Service, all also members of the state's ICAC Task Force, assisted with this investigation and arrest.
Granger was being held in the Aiken County detention center as of Thursday afternoon.