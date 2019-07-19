An Aiken man was arrested Monday morning following a car chase through Aiken County.
Zachariah Luke, 24, is charged with failure to stop for blue lights, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession of stolen good valued more than $10,000, reckless driving and driving without a license.
An Aiken County Sheriff's Office deputy was patrolling Augusta Road and Lee Drive at 12:56 a.m. when he observed a white Nissan Versa that matched the description of a stolen vehicle.
According to the incident report, the vehicle immediately accelerated away after the office tired to conduct a traffic stop.
Following a car chase through Aiken, the subject proceeded into Edgefield County.
North Augusta Public Safety had spike strips set up on Maintown Road at the North Augusta city limits.
Luke appeared to stall while attempting to turn left onto Murrah Road. The officer then drove around the vehicle in an attempt to stop the pursuit.
Luke was able to get the car back onto the roadway, and then struck the reporting officer's patrol vehicle in the rear passenger area, and drove up the passenger side of the patrol vehicle before getting the vehicle stuck in the grass off the shoulder, the report reads.
Found in the vehicle was a small plastic baggy which contained a crystal like substance believed to be methamphetamine. According to the report, the reporting officer also located an AK-47 with three magazines and bullets.
Luke was transported to the Aiken County detention center where he is currently being held.