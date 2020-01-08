An Aiken man was charged Monday in relation to an October 2019 shooting incident that took place in Beech Island.
Richard R. Carroll Jr., 18, of Aiken was charged with criminal conspiracy, possession of 28 grams or less of marijuana and two counts of carrying a pistol, according to jail records.
Carroll was identified as one of three suspects involved in a shots fired call on Oct. 30, according to an Aiken County Sheriff's Office news release.
Deputies responded to a call of shots being fired in the area of Bell Drive and Williston Road in Beech Island.
A witness told deputies he saw a black-colored Impala with three black males leaving the area with a passenger firing a weapon out the window.
No injuries or property damage were reported.
During the course of the investigation, investigators received a video from the reported incident which led to identifying the two suspects.
A third suspect, Tyree Jerome Madison Jr., 19, was arrested by deputies on Dec. 4 following tips from citizens, the report states.
Madison was also charged with unlawful carrying of a pistol and possession with the intent to distribute marijuana, according to the release.
Carroll was a passenger in a vehicle that was stopped on Project Road in Warrenville on Monday, according to a sheriff's office news release.
Carroll was additionally charged with possession of marijuana and a second count of unlawful carrying of pistol.
Three other men were taken into custody at the traffic stop, according to the release.
Christopher Jaylen Graham, 20, of Aiken and Jermaine Darnell Garriett, Jr., 22, were charged with unlawful carrying of pistol, possession of firearm by person convicted of violent felony and possession of marijuana, according to the release.
Tyrone Dupree, Jr. ,21, of North Augusta was charged with driving under suspension, unlawful carrying of pistol and possession of marijuana, according to the report.
Investigators are asking for the public's assistance on obtaining any information that would lead to the arrest of Dwayne Antoine Wilson, 19, for his alleged involvement in the October shooting incident in Beech Island.
Wilson is wanted for criminal conspiracy and unlawful carrying of a pistol, according to the news release.
Deputies warn that Wilson should be considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone with any information on this case or the whereabouts of Wilson is asked to contact the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office at 803-648-6811.
Information can be provided anonymously online at www.midlandscrimestoppers.com.
A tip could earn a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person(s) responsible for any crime.