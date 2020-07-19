A male suspect surrendered himself to police after a four-hour standoff in Aiken that stemmed from a dispute with a neighbor on Sunday.
At approximately 4:30 p.m., police received a call regarding an aggravated assault with a firearm involving Donald Craig Jackson, 56, of Aiken on the 200 block of Cherokee Street, Lt. Jennifer Hayes with the Aiken Department of Public Safety said.
A complainant told police Jackson got into a disturbance with a neighbor, triggering an aggravated assault, Hayes said.
Jackson went back inside his home, where police spent hours trying to contact him by megaphone, text messages and phone calls.
The Aiken Special Response Team and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division were called to the scene to assist ADPS.
During the standoff, Jackson and his wife were inside the home, Hayes said.
They both eventually surrendered to police peacefully.
No one was injured during the standoff, Hayes said.
Around 8:30 p.m., police began clearing the scene.
Jackson was taken to the Aiken County detention center and charged with discharging a firearm in city limits.
The investigation into the incident is still ongoing, Hayes said.