The Aiken Planning Commission will decide on a final change for the Aiken Mall redevelopment as well as review a request for a dine-in/drive-thru restaurant Tuesday night.
To abide by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control's social distancing guidelines, both the work session and regular meeting will be conducted via the Zoom app and will be available for public viewing on the City's YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/cityofaikensc.
Public comments can be made before and during the meeting by emailing publiccomment@cityofaikensc.gov.
Aiken Mall
The Planning Commission will vote to allow a waiver for applicant SE Aiken LLC to permit a minimum of 15% open space instead of 25% that was in the previous concept plan.
Reducing the open space will allow for the developers to add more green space than what the current property has.
If approved, the new plan will be sent back to Planning Commission for approval before returning to City Council for second and final reading.
This requested waiver was not considered at the time of the Planning Commission public hearing.
Duke's Bar-B-Que
The Planning Commission will review the concept plan for an expanded Duke's Bar-B-Que restaurant.
The owner of the restaurant, Christian Judy, is planning to relocate the business to a larger building to accommodate for customer growth.
The project narrative for the project calls for an approximately 8,600-square-foot, 310-seat sit-down restaurant with a drive-thru located at 101 Dominion Drive.
The exterior would be 4" block veneer at the bottom, metal wall panels, lap siding and board and batten siding with a standing seam metal roof.