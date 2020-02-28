Aiken locals David Jameson and his wife Sandra were looking forward to visiting Venice for the first time, but their trip was cancelled suddenly this week as the increasingly widespread 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19) imploded in Italy this month, wreaking havoc on the country's tourism economy.
"It was a safety precaution because Venice is right next to the region where the outbreak has taken place," Jameson said Friday. "Even if we went, it would not have been a very good trip."
Italy has reported the most cases of COVID-19 outside of Asia, prompting the country to close schools, museums and impose travel restrictions and massive quarantines. Most of these measures were carried out in the country’s Northern region, where the vast majority of Italy’s 821 coronavirus cases (as of Feb. 28) have been reported.
"Venice is an area that we had not visited before," Jameson said. "We were looking forward to it. But it's better not to go right now because several of the public buildings and sites that we wanted to see are closed as a precaution. We would not have gotten the full value out of the trip had we gone.
"And as soon as we get back, we were going to see our grandchildren," he continued. "I would hate to have brought back some kind of germ that I didn’t know that I had that I would have passed on to them."
Jameson, who serves as the president and CEO of the Aiken Chamber of Commerce, said the chamber's planned trip to Italy in October has not been cancelled.
Travel agencies have cancelled thousands of scheduled trips to Italy as the outbreak of COVID-19 continues to spread, putting severe strain on the country's tourism economy.
Spikes in coronavirus cases stemming from travel to Italy have been detected in multiple countries, such as Spain, Germany, Greece and United Arab Emirates. Several countries have also banned travel to Iran, where cases continue to surge. Iran, Switzerland and France have closed some public places and events in an effort to contain the virus.
According to the CDC, the best defense against COVID-19 is taking preventative measures similar to those used to ward off the flu.
That advice is echoed by local pharmacist Jay Watts, owner and operator of Aiken Family Pharmacy, who shared a list of tips to help prevent the spread of viruses.
• Emergency preparedness - having 14 days of food, water and essential medications is a good practice for everyone.
• Make sure you have a thermometer, hand sanitizer and hand soap.
• Avoid rubbing eyes and face, especially when out in public. This is the most common way to get colds, flu and other viruses.
• If you have a fever, stay home from work.
• Contact doctors before going in for treatment so physicians can be appropriately prepared
• Stay up to date on vaccines, including the flu shot
Watts cautioned against panic, since there is no current coronavirus epidemic in the United States, but urged "vigilance and caution" so people can be prepared for however the illness may spread in the coming weeks.
There are no current cases of COVID-19 confirmed in South Carolina, according to DHEC.
Although virus concerns remain high, some quarantines in Italy are already beginning to lift. Italian officials said Friday they hope to reopen schools by next week, even in the country's hardest-hit regions.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.