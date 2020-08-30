For one Aiken advocacy group, a new movie being released in September will raise some much-needed awareness about a disease that affects over 1 million Americans.
"Robin's Wish," a new documentary streaming Sept. 1, details the last days of actor Robin Williams, who tragically took his own life in 2014. It was later revealed that Williams was unknowingly battling Lewy body dementia at the time of his death.
Nancy Martin, an Aiken local who lost her husband, Nick, to LBD, is encouraging people to watch the documentary in an effort to raise awareness about the disease. According to filmmakers, the purpose of "Robin's Wish" is to raise awareness about the signs and symptoms of LBD.
"When my husband was diagnosed in 2013, I, like many others had not heard of LBD," Martin said. "It was totally unknown to me. Thus, began my journey to try to understand what was happening. It is very important for a caregiver of LBD to reach out for support."
LBD is the second most prevalent form of progressive dementia, behind Alzheimer's disease. After her husband was diagnosed, Martin became his primary caregiver. After his passing, she created M'Aiken a Difference, a support group for LBD caregivers.
The group provides education, support and resources to loved ones who many suddenly find themselves faced with the challenging task of learning how to provide care for someone with LBD.
For Martin, raising awareness is a critical part of their mission. LBD is a debilitating disease that can result in loss of motor control, visual hallucinations, cognitive impairment and more. The earlier a patient is diagnosed, the better prepared the family can be to provide the extensive treatment they will require, Martin said.
But COVID-19 has made hosting meetings and partnering with local businesses difficult. The documentary, Martin said, is a safe way to get the word out about LBD.
"This is why 'Robin's Wish' is so important for our community to know about LBD since a diagnosis is so important for the care needed for these families who want to know answers," Martin said. "We have stands with information in many of our Aiken businesses that have our information and contact information. Please look for these as you are able to get out or call us."
"Robin's Wish" will be released directly to on-demand services Sept. 1.